Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $228.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

