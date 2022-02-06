Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 10,122.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64,378 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 86.8% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 49.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 115,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 38,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 24.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.93. International Paper has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

