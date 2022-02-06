Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,411,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $126.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.19.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

