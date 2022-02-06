Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 6,074 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $87.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

