Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 36,058 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,058 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ChampionX by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

