Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,694 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

IPG stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

