MahaDAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and $1.23 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.44 or 0.00010475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

