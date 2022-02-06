Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth $249,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KL opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

KL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

