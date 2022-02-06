Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 84,400 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 105,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 320,749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of GNK opened at $16.32 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $684.13 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

