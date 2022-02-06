Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Grows Holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. ShotSpotter makes up about 2.7% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ShotSpotter by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ShotSpotter by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ShotSpotter by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ShotSpotter by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in ShotSpotter by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

SSTI stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $327.16 million, a PE ratio of -254.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.