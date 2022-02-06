Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $386,000 in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,309 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 649.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 894,500 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 77.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,060,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 463,315 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,779,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,311,000 after buying an additional 366,566 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -85.63 and a beta of 0.83. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $146.83 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

