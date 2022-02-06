Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,800 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up approximately 1.6% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Cameco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -284.10 and a beta of 0.88.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

