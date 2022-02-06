Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 102,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV opened at $133.97 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.91.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.