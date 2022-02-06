Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.67.

MANH opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $110.11 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

