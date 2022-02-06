Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.60. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

