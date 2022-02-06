Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Manitex International stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1,065.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3,092.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

