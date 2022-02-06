ManpowerGroup Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $8.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

MAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NYSE:MAN opened at $107.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

