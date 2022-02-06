ManpowerGroup Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $8.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $9.69 EPS.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.
NYSE:MAN opened at $107.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $125.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
