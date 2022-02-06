Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) is Western Standard LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,856 shares during the period. Marlin Business Services comprises 14.1% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned 0.09% of Marlin Business Services worth $24,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 677.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRLN stock remained flat at $$23.49 during trading hours on Friday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $282.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

