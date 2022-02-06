Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 15,670 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $77.72. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

