Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 46,351 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in FOX by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 101,133 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in FOX by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 43,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

FOXA stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

