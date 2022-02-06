Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

