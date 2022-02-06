Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 80,487 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

