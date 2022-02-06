Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 291 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.03.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

