Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 500 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 247.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 226,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 358.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 200,082 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ABM Industries by 449.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

