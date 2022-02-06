Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

IYE opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $37.07.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

