Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

