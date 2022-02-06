Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of ADI opened at $161.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

