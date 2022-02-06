Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,152.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

