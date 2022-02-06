Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 995 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 639,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,626.4% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 637,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 613,712 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,891 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 461,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 310,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

