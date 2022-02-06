Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,805,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,202,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.18. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

