Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Feb 6th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Matterport has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Matterport will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,566,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

