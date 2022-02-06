Matthew P. Bruening Sells 1,816 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 1,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $24,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 370.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 848,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $8,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 15.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 491,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 331.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 384,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.