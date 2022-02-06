Matthew P. Bruening Sells 1,816 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 1,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $24,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ATEN stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05.
A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.
A10 Networks Company Profile
A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A10 Networks (ATEN)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.