Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Maximus stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22. Maximus has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

