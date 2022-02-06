McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Reduced by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in McKesson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $265.56 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $271.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.91 and its 200 day moving average is $219.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

