Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 80 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $308.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.38 and a 200 day moving average of $324.63. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.64.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

