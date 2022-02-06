Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 380 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

CTVA stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.