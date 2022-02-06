Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,603. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $239.01 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

