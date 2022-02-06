Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $450,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,430,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,461,000 after purchasing an additional 108,507 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,149,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after buying an additional 942,394 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $40.49 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

