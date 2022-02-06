Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,018 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $30.45 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.