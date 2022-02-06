Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 277 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,508. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $280.68 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

