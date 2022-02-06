Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 344 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $2,515,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $135.10 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $15,749,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

