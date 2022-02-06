Meme Price Tops $409.51 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.00253636 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006626 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001025 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00017059 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002487 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

