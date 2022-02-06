Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $42.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $45.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $43.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $172.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $179.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $186.63 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $193.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MBWM stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $596.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

