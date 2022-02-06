Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Announces Earnings Results

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $23.98. 1,166,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,863. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

