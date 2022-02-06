Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Gap Down to $23.25

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.64. Meritor shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 2,736 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTOR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Meritor’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $2,858,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $134,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $5,015,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

