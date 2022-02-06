Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.