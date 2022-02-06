Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $230.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

