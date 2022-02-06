Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FB. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.53.

Shares of FB stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.30. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

