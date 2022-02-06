Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $430.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.30. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $230.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

