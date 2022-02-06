Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $380.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by Moffett Nathanson from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $230.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.